Jordan To Evacuate 61 Citizens From Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 21 (Petra) - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates' Directorate of Operations and Consular Affairs announced Thursday ongoing efforts to bring back 61 Jordanian citizens from the Gaza Strip. These individuals have been permitted by the authorities at the Rafah crossing to exit to Egypt.Sufian Qudah, the ministry's official spokesperson, noted that a team from the Jordanian embassy in Cairo has been stationed at the Rafah crossing since the commencement of evacuation operations to oversee the return of Jordanian citizens from Gaza.The team, he noted, is providing necessary assistance, including medical care, and arranging transportation to the port of Nuweiba and then to Cairo using embassy-provided buses. The aim is to facilitate their swift return to Jordan.Qudah emphasized the team's continued presence at the Rafah crossing to support all evacuees and ensure their needs are met.The total number of registered Jordanian citizens in Gaza since the onset of the raging war stands at 1,247, with 764 already evacuated.Qudah reiterated the ministry's call for Jordanian citizens in Gaza to reach out to the Directorate of Operations and Consular Affairs for assistance, emphasizing that support is available around the clock via the provided contact numbers or email address: ....