Israeli Airstrike Leaves 9 Palestinians Dead In Nuseirat Camp

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 21 (Petra) - Nine Palestinians lost their lives in a targeted Israeli airstrike on a residential home west of the Nuseirat camp, central Gaza Strip on Thursday.According to Palestinian sources, the assault extended to residential areas along Al-Rashid Street and the Al-Mina locality, located to the west of Gaza City.The relentless aggression by Israeli forces against Gaza has now persisted for 167 days. The Israeli occupation's tactics aim to subdue the Palestinian populace and wrest control of their land. It is also barring aid from reaching Gaza's cities, particularly in the north, leading to alarming consequences, including fatalities due to starvation.The Ministry of Health's daily report documented multiple massacres perpetrated against families in Gaza. In the past 24 hours alone, 93 individuals have perished, with a further 142 sustaining injuries. There are still bodies trapped beneath the rubble or on the roads, beyond the reach of rescue teams.The toll of this genocidal war is staggering, with over 31,819 lives lost and more than 73,934 individuals wounded since October 7.Israel launched a military operation termed "Operation Iron Swords." The ensuing violence has resulted in hundreds of fatalities and thousands more wounded, alongside extensive destruction of residential buildings, towers, institutions, and critical infrastructure.Israeli casualties reached 594 soldiers since October 7, including 251 fatalities since the initiation of ground operations on October 27. Over 3,090 Israeli soldiers have been injured, with varying degrees of severity ranging from critical to minor.Meanwhile, the Israeli military on Thursday set ablaze numerous buildings surrounding the Al Shifa Medical Complex, while also reportedly rigging several others with explosives. Numerous patients were forced to evacuate, although reports indicate that some vulnerable individuals, including the elderly and those with serious medical conditions, were unable to be moved to safety.Israeli shelling of the hospital's vicinity did not stop since dawn. Earlier in the day, an Israeli airstrike decimated one of the largest buildings within the Al Shifa complex. There remains uncertainty regarding whether the structure, which had been sheltering displaced persons, was evacuated prior to its destruction.