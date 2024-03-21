Gold Prices In Jordan Hit Historic High Amid Global Surge

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 21 (Petra) -- The price of 21-carat gold, a favorite among buyers in the Jordanian market, soared to an all-time high, influenced by a surge in global gold prices. The price reached a milestone of $2,207 per ounce, following the U.S. Federal Reserve's announcement to keep its forecast of three interest rate cuts for the year.Rabhi Allan, President of the General Union of Jewelry Trade and Gold Shop Owners, reported that the sale price of 21-carat gold in Jordanian goldsmiths' shops hit JD44.5 this morning, up from JD42.70 for buying back.In a conversation with Reuters, Allan disclosed that the selling prices for one gram of 24-carat and 18-carat gold for purchases at goldsmiths' shops have climbed to 51.70 and JD39.70, respectively.He further highlighted that the price for the Rashadi lira, which weighs 7 grams, stood at JD315, while the English lira, weighing 8 grams, was priced at JD360. According to Allan, these figures represent unprecedented levels in the history of the Jordanian gold market.Despite the record prices, Allan observed a significant downturn in gold demand within the local market, attributed to the soaring prices coupled with limited supply. However, he anticipates a potential uptick in market activity next week should the prices continue their upward trajectory.