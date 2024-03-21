(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Unlock your GOLDEN MOMENTS with essence cosmetics this Ramadan!







As the holy month of Ramadan embraces us with its warmth and grace, essence cosmetics unveils their highly awaited limited collection – GOLDEN DAYS ahead!

A collection, inspired by the vibrant hues of purple, orange, and petrol, infused with shimmering gold tones, promises to elevate your Ramadan beauty rituals to new heights. Featuring vibrant eyeshadow palettes, dazzling face jewels, and radiant highlighters, each product is meticulously crafted to embody the essence of Ramadan and enhance your favorite Iftar looks.

But amidst the glamour, this collection offers a unique opportunity for shared joy and celebration with friends and family. Traditional Henna is an unavoidable part of the culture and is an art for expressing. Embracing this tradition, the GOLDEN DAYS ahead collection introduces a quirky and trendy golden alternative – henna designs that won't stain and can feature different designs whenever wanted, allowing for endless creativity and exploration.

If you are worried about application? Fear not! Simply follow these easy steps for a fun session with your loved ones this Ramadan:

Step 1: Ensure the skin is clean and dry.

Step 2: Choose your favorite design and remove the transparent paper cover.

Step 3: Place the tattoo face down on the desired skin area.

Step 4: Dampen the back of the tattoo and wait for 20-30 seconds.

Step 5: Gently peel off the paper and let the tattoo dry. Voila! Beautiful GOLDEN designs for every occasion.

Don't just use a single design; unleash your creativity by combining multiple motifs to create designs that represent you. When it's time to remove them, a gentle rub with makeup remover or baby oil does the trick.

So, celebrate togetherness and happiness with the new GOLDEN DAYS ahead collection this Ramadan! Let every moment of this Ramadan be a golden memory for you.