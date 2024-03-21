UP And Maharashtra Pugilists Dominate Day 2 Of Sub Jr Nationals

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) Four boys from Uttar Pradesh and six girls from Maharashtra clinched victories on the second day at the 3rd Sub Junior National Championship at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida.

Gurdeep started the winning streak for Uttar Pradesh in the 37kg category against Vinjesh Kolar of Goa in a bout that ended with a referee stopping the contest in the third round. Devansh Yadav (49kg) and Pranjeet Singh (70+kg) earned identical 5-0 wins to further strengthen UP's hold on the day.

Bhavya (61kg) faced a challenge from Telangana's Mohammed Ur Rehman but managed to win the bout 4-1 margin.

Four boxers each from Steel Plant Sports Control Board, Manipur and Uttarakhand also entered the next round with a win.

Meanwhile, the girls category saw the domination of Maharashtra boxers with six of their boxers moving into the next round.

While Samrudhi Randeep (33kg), Samiksha Ghodeswar (37kg) and Shanaya (64kg) won their respective bouts with a unanimous 5-0 decision, Ishika Zambre (40kg) and Samruddhi Shinde (55kg) had to work hard to secure 4-1 victories against Andhra Pradesh's Tejaswini and Goa's Sidhi, respectively.

Avantika Kewat (43kg) showcased an aggressive display as she did not break a sweat during her RSC(Referee Stop Contest) win in the third round.

Four boxers from Telangana and Tamil Nadu also qualified for the next round on day two

The semifinals and finals will be played on Sunday and Monday, respectively.