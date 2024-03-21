I Got An Offer But Not Joining Cong, Says Ex-K’Taka CM Sadananda Gowda

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, March 21 (IANS) Former Karnataka Chief Minister and sitting BJP MP, DV Sadananda Gowda, who had hinted at raising the banner of revolt after denial of ticket to contest the Lok Sabha polls, stated on Thursday that he got an offer from the Congress party, but he won't join the party.

Speaking to reporters, Gowda stated,“It is true that I got an offer from the Congress to join the party. It was promised that no matter where I contest from, they will ensure my victory. The Congress leaders told me that they will stand with me against the injustice meted out to me.”

“I am pained following the denial of ticket to contest polls from Bengaluru North Constituency. However, I won't join the Congress party,” he clarified.

“Many are asking what would be the future course of action if I stayed back in the BJP. My aim is to cleanse the party. It would be my major objective. Those who played a role in denying a ticket to me will repent in the coming days,” he stated.

The BJP had allotted the Bengaluru North ticket to the Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Shobha Karandlaje.

She earlier represented Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Parliamentary Constituency.

Shobha Karandlaje was shifted to Bengaluru North as she faced infighting within the BJP.

The party had allotted the ticket to Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, Kota Srinivas Poojary in the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru segment.