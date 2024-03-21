Russian Missile Attack: Two Injured In Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two people were injured in a Russian missile attack on the Kyiv region this morning.

The Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings over the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, Russian forces attacked the Kyiv region with missiles early on March 21.

Two people suffered shrapnel injuries to their limbs and face. Information about casualties is being clarified.

Debris from downed missiles in several districts of the region damaged private houses, commercial buildings, and vehicles.

Fires broke out at the places where the debris fell.

Prosecutors, investigators and expert services are recording the consequences of yet another enemy attack.

On March 21, anti-aircraft missile units of the Ukrainian Air Force and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed two ballistic missiles and 29 cruise missiles launched by the enemy across Ukraine.

The missiles came from the north, and the main direction of the attack was Kyiv. At least 12 people were injured in the Ukrainian capital.