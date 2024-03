(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of people injured in a Russian missile attack on Kyiv early on March 21 has increased to 13.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"The number of those injured as a result of the enemy attack has increased to 13 (including a child)," the post said.

The Kyiv City Military Administration posted on Telegram that six people had been injured in the Sviaatoshynskyi district and seven in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Four people were hospitalized.