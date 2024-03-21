U.S. Ambassador Responds To Russian Missile Attack On Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has responded to yesterday's meeting of national security advisors in Kyiv to discuss the Ukrainian Peace Formula with a missile attack on the Ukrainian capital.

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said this on X , Ukrinform reports.

"Russia's answer to yesterday's gathering in Kyiv of NSAs from countries around the world to discuss President Volodymyr Zelensky's peace formula? A Kinzhal hypersonic missile to Kyiv at 5:00 a.m., injuring 10 civilians including a child [13 people injured as of 09:00]. Thank you to Ukraine's brave air defenders," Brink wrote.

Injury toll in Russia's missile attack on Kyiv rises to 13

On March 21, anti-aircraft missile units of the Ukrainian Air Force and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces intercepted two ballistic missiles and 29 cruise missiles launched by enemy forces. The missiles came from the north, and the main direction of the attack was Kyiv.

Head of Ukraine's Presidential Office Andriy Yermak and U.S. White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan during a meeting in Kyiv on March 21 discussed U.S. support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia's full-scale aggression and preparations for the first Global Peace Summit.