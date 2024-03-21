Russia Launching More Reconnaissance Drones Amid Absence Of A-50 Planes - Humeniuk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia is using more reconnaissance drones amid the absence of A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft.

Nataliia Humeniuk, a spokesperson for Ukraine's Operational Command South, said this on Ukrainian television, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"The activity of unmanned enemy reconnaissance in our area of responsibility reached 147 units per day. This is how they try to compensate for the absence of the A-50s in the air," Humeniuk said.

According to her, warships were not involved in the latest nighttime missile attack on Ukraine, as Russian missile carriers have been at their bases for over a month.

In general, Humeniuk said, Russian military and civilian ships change their routes after attacks by Ukrainian naval drones, but their activity remains constant.

On March 21, anti-aircraft missile units of the Ukrainian Air Force and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces intercepted two ballistic missiles and 29 cruise missiles launched by enemy forces.

On February 23, the Ukrainian Defense Forces reported the downing of an A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft.

Earlier, a similar aircraft was disabled by Belarusian partisans at the Machulishchy Air Base in February 2023. On January 14, 2024, the Ukrainian Air Force shot down an A-50 and an Il-22.