Azerbaijani Athlete Takes Bronze At ISAS 2024 In Germany


3/21/2024 5:12:46 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani shooter Ruslan Lunev has claimed a bronze medal at the International Saison Start for Shooters (ISAS 2024) in Dortmund, Germany.

He secured the medal in the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men competition.

