Azerbaijani Athlete Takes Bronze At ISAS 2024 In Germany

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani shooter Ruslan Lunev has claimed a bronze medal at
the International Saison Start for Shooters (ISAS 2024) in
Dortmund, Germany.
He secured the medal in the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men
competition.
