Azerbaijan Notes Decrease In Umber Of Countries Conducing Trade Operations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In January-February of this year, Azerbaijan conducted trade
operations with 138 foreign countries, Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee.
According to the information, this is 17 countries or 11% less
than the same period last year.
It should be recalled that within 2 months, Azerbaijan conducted
trade transactions with foreign countries worth 7 billion 227
million US dollars. This is 0.8% more than a year ago.
Exports accounted for 4 billion 780 million US dollars of
foreign trade turnover, and imports accounted for 2 billion 447
million US dollars. In the last 1 year, export increased by 5.8%,
while import decreased by 7.7%. As a result, a positive balance of
$2,333 million was created in foreign trade. This is 24.8% more
than the year.
