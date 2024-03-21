Azerbaijan Represented At Innovation 2024 Event Held In London

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fariz Jafarov, executive director of the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4SIM) under the Ministry of Economy, participated in the "Innovation 2024" event of the Global Government Forum held in London, the capital of Great Britain, on March 19-20, Azernews reports, citing 4SIM.

According to information, he attended the session "Artificial Intelligence and innovation in machine learning" as a speaker, "How to prepare the public sector for artificial intelligence?" made a presentation on the subject.

F. Jafarov said that in order to prepare the public sector globally for the era of Artificial Intelligence, action is required on 5 main goals: education and workforce development, research and innovation, regulatory framework and ethical issues, infrastructure and data management, international cooperation.

Later, the reforms carried out in the field of public services in Azerbaijan, services provided to citizens, including the activities of ASAN service centers, work done in the field of electronic and digital government, presented digital solutions, approaches and successful experiences were shared. It was noted that the country's digital economy strategy covering the period up to 2030 is currently being prepared, and the experiences and initiatives planned to be implemented within the framework of this strategy, as well as the projects currently being implemented by the center in the field of artificial intelligence, were reported.

Co-hosted by the UK Government, the UK Civil Service and the Cabinet Office, the Global Government Forum exhibition-conference is a unique event that brings together government leaders, leading technology and consultancy companies from around the world responsible for transforming and accelerating public sector organizations and services. This year, more than 4,000 participants from 70 countries attended the event.

The event included discussions on the role and obligations of the public and private sectors in the sustainable and transparent development of the innovation ecosystem, the challenges faced in this direction and the exchange of successful experiences.