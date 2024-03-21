Azerbaijan Represented At Innovation 2024 Event Held In London

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fariz Jafarov, executive director of the Center for Analysis and
Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4SIM) under the
Ministry of Economy, participated in the "Innovation 2024" event of
the Global Government Forum held in London, the capital of Great
Britain, on March 19-20, Azernews reports, citing 4SIM.
According to information, he attended the session "Artificial
Intelligence and innovation in machine learning" as a speaker, "How
to prepare the public sector for artificial intelligence?" made a
presentation on the subject.
F. Jafarov said that in order to prepare the public sector
globally for the era of Artificial Intelligence, action is required
on 5 main goals: education and workforce development, research and
innovation, regulatory framework and ethical issues, infrastructure
and data management, international cooperation.
Later, the reforms carried out in the field of public services
in Azerbaijan, services provided to citizens, including the
activities of ASAN service centers, work done in the field of
electronic and digital government, presented digital solutions,
approaches and successful experiences were shared. It was noted
that the country's digital economy strategy covering the period up
to 2030 is currently being prepared, and the experiences and
initiatives planned to be implemented within the framework of this
strategy, as well as the projects currently being implemented by
the center in the field of artificial intelligence, were
reported.
Co-hosted by the UK Government, the UK Civil Service and the
Cabinet Office, the Global Government Forum exhibition-conference
is a unique event that brings together government leaders, leading
technology and consultancy companies from around the world
responsible for transforming and accelerating public sector
organizations and services. This year, more than 4,000 participants
from 70 countries attended the event.
The event included discussions on the role and obligations of
the public and private sectors in the sustainable and transparent
development of the innovation ecosystem, the challenges faced in
this direction and the exchange of successful experiences.
