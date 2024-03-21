More Weapons And Ammunition Found In Khankendi

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Many weapons and ammunition have been found and taken from the
territory of Khankendi city, Azernews reports, citing the interior
ministry.
According to the information, 1 automatic weapon, 1 pistol, 1
grenade, 14 cartridge combs, 950 cartridges of various calibers, 1
bayonet knife and other ammunition have been found and taken from
the territory of Khankendi city by the operation of the police
officers.
MENAFN21032024000195011045ID1108004681
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.