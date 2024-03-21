More Weapons And Ammunition Found In Khankendi

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Many weapons and ammunition have been found and taken from the territory of Khankendi city, Azernews reports, citing the interior ministry.

According to the information, 1 automatic weapon, 1 pistol, 1 grenade, 14 cartridge combs, 950 cartridges of various calibers, 1 bayonet knife and other ammunition have been found and taken from the territory of Khankendi city by the operation of the police officers.