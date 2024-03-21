Kuwait Oil Price Up To USD 86.74 Pb - KPC

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 21 (KUNA) -- Kuwait oil price rose by six cents on Wednesday to reach USD 86.74 per barrel, compared to USD 86.68 on Tuesday, said the Kuwait petroleum corporation (KPC) on Thursday. In international markets, Brent crude oil went down by USD 1.43 to reach USD 85.95 per barrel as well as West Texas Intermediate by USD 1.79 to reach USD 81.68 a barrel. (end) km

