MEP Van Brempt: Europe Should Sanction Israel

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, March 21 (KUNA) -- A member of the European Parliament has expressed her belief that Europe should impose sanctions on Israel in retaliation for its war on Gaza.

MEP Kathleen Van Brempt, in a statement to KUNA, called for a firm European stand toward the war in Gaza, warning that the Israeli entity crossed the red lines.

Hunger and killing people are unacceptable, MEP Van Brempt said in the remarks to the Kuwaiti news agency. "And I believe that we should impose sanctions on Israel," she stated.

Some 32,000 people have been killed, many buildings and properties have been devastated in the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza.

MEP Van Brempt was speaking on the occasion of a Ramadan iftar hosted by the European Parliament in an initiative by the Belgian-European legislator from the Belgian socialist-democratic party.

The member of the European Parliament said that the iftar that grouped members of the parliament and a number of Muslims and non-Muslims aimed at bringing together representatives of diverse cultural and religious communities.

Such gatherings bolster the culture of divergence, she said, said affirming that Muslims play a crucial role in public life in Europe, (end)

