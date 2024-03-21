Indonesia's Defense Minister Wins Presidential Election

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 (KUNA) -- Indonesia's general elections commission has declared that the Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto won the presidential election. Subianto's vice presidential running mater, Gibran Raka, won the voting as the vice president, announced the commission chairperson, Hasyim Asya"ri, at a news conference held late on Wednesday. Subianto bagged the lion's share of the ballots, 58.59 percent, according to the commission head, whose remarks were monitored in Kuala Lumpur. (end) aib

