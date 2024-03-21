Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Six Palestinians In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, March 21 (KUNA) -- Six Palestinians were martyred by the Israeli occupation forces' attack on Nur Shams refugee camp, near Tulkarm Governorate in the northwestern West Bank and South of Bethlehem Thursday.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that four of the martyred were killed during the occupation forces' raid of Nur Shams refugee camp.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) mentioned that two were killed due to an Israeli airstrike, and the rest were killed due to bullet wounds.

The Palestinian News & Information Agency (WAFA) said that Sameh Zaitoun 63, from Hebron city was shot dead by Israeli occupation forces near ELazar settlement, established on the lands of the town of Al-Khader.

Adding that the occupation's forces prevented Palestinian Medics from reaching him, and instead transported him in an Israeli ambulance.

A young man was martyred and two others were injured in hostilities with the Israeli occupation forces in the city of Al-Bireh, in central West Bank.

According to local sources, Mohammad Salehiya 18, from Al-Am'ari refugee camp, was also shot dead by Israeli occupation forces after they raided neighborhoods in Al-Bireh city. (end)

