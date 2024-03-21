DSEK Warns Of Strict Action Against Schools Charging Capitation, Miscellaneous Charges

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Director of School Education Kashmir (DSEK)Thursday warned private schools of strict actions for charging prohibited capitation charges from students.
Director School Education Kashmir Tassaduq Hussain Mir, as per the news agency KNO told reporters that schools will face action who will charge admission or miscellaneous charges.
He also said that the department had already issued a circular in this regard and are monitoring the situation closely.
About the recent incident of distributing wrong question paper to 12th standard students, Mir said that the government has already constituted a committee.“There will be no leniency to the responsible person and the factual report will be submitted to the government.”
He further said that it will start probe into the incident from tomorrow."Whosoever is responsible for this blunder intentionally or unintentionally will not be spared."
Notably, on Wednesday 12th standard students appearing in annual regular exams were given question paper of 11th standard. The board later cancelled the exam.
