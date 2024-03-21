Kashmir Braces For Light To Moderate Rains

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Amid forecast for fairly widespread light to moderate rain and thunders during next 48 hours, night temperature recorded an increase and settled above normal in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.
Quoting a meteorological department official, news agency GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a minimum of 9.9°C against 4.2°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 5.2°C for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.
ADVERTISEMENT
Qazigund recorded a minimum of 6.4°C against 2.4°C on the previous night and it was 2.4°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.
Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 3.0°C against minus 1.1°C on the previous night and it was 2.9°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.
Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 8.2°C against 4.0°C on the previous night and it was 4.7°C above normal, the official said. Read Also Fresh WD To Bring Spring Rains To Kashmir Valley From Today 2 Day Wet Spell Forecast for Kashmir Valley From Thursday
Kupwara town recorded a low of 7.3°C against 1.9°C on the previous night and it was 4.2°C below normal there, the official said.
Gulmarg recorded a low of 3.2°C against minus 0.8°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 5.5°C for the famous skiing resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.
Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 18.4°C and it was below normal by 3.5°C for the winter capital of J&K.
Banihal recorded a low of 9.0°C, Batote 11.6°C and Bhaderwah 5.0°C, he said.
He said there is possibility of light to moderate rain/snow at many places with thunder/lightning & gusty winds over plains of Kashmir and Jammu division till March 22.
On March 23, he said, weather is expected to be generally dry weather and on March 24, partly to generally cloudy weather is expected with light rain/snow at few places.
From March 25-26, he said, generally dry weather is expected while from March 27-28, weather is generally going to be partly to generally cloudy with possibility of light rain/snow at few places. (GNS)
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN21032024000215011059ID1108004642
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.