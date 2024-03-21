Survey: How Is Generative AI Impacting Creativity In PR?

(MENAFN- PRovoke) PRovoke Media and NowGoCreate, in conjunction with FleishmanHillard, are launching a new survey that examines how generative AI is impacting creativity in the PR industry .



The new study follows last year's Creativity in PR study , which heralded the introduction of the 'earned era'.



The 2024 Survey , entitled 'Navigating the New Frontier of AI'

aims to dig deeper into the impact of artificial intelligence on the creative processes within the PR industry, mapping out how AI technologies are being integrated into PR strategies, the challenges faced by practitioners, and the successes achieved through innovation.



The survey is particularly focused on how AI is being used to foster creativity, enhance storytelling, and streamline communication efforts. Additionally, it seeks to identify barriers to the adoption of AI in PR and the skills professionals need to navigate this changing landscape.



The findings from this survey will help drive in-depth analysis of AI's creative applications in PR and its implications for the industry's future. This report aims to continue the dialogue initiated by last year's study , offering new perspectives and guiding the industry toward effective adoption and utilization of AI technologies.



PR professionals, particularly those in creative roles, are urged to participate here . The deadline for responses is 19 April.





The study is co-authored by PRovoke Media and creative training consultancy Now Go Create .



“Having benchmarked and documented the role of creativity in PR for over a decade now, I'm curious as to how AI is impacting creativity in PR at this incredibly significant moment in time for the industry," said Now Go Create founder Claire Bridges. "Are you using it as a collaborator, to write, to crunch data to find insights or to assist or even replace some ideation methods? No one knows where this will shake out but there is no doubt in my mind that creative processes and outputs are set to change fundamentally for the PR industry as a result of our relationship with, and adoption of, AI."

MENAFN21032024000219011063ID1108004641