Antigua – Barbuda Ambassador Latour Presents Credentials To Director-General Of UNOV – UNODC

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

VIENNA, Austria – Wednesday, March 20, 2024, marked a pivotal moment in the diplomatic landscape of Antigua and Barbuda as ambassador Boris Latour, permanent representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva and UNESCO, formally presented his credentials to Ghada Fathi Waly, director-general /executive director of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV)/United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

Held at the prestigious UN headquarters in Vienna, this ceremony underscores Antigua and Barbuda's unwavering dedication to proactive engagement in global diplomacy and multilateral collaboration.

Accompanied by an influential delegation, ambassador Latour was joined by distinguished guests, including ambassador Colin Murdoch, the OECS observer to the United Nations in Geneva, and ambassador Jeff Hadeed, both esteemed representatives of Antigua and Barbuda. Their presence not only highlights the camaraderie and solidarity among Antiguan diplomats but also emphasizes the nation's collective commitment to advancing shared global objectives.

Additionally, two delegates from the Mission in Geneva accompanied ambassador Latour, including Timothée Bauer, deputy permanent representative of the Mission. Their participation symbolizes the united front presented by Antigua and Barbuda's diplomatic corps in supporting Ambassador Latour's mission and championing the nation's diplomatic priorities on the international stage.

Following the formal presentation of credentials, ambassador Latour engaged in a substantive bilateral discussion with director-general Waly. The dialogue centered on critical priorities for Antigua and Barbuda, with a particular focus on combating crime and drug trafficking, areas of paramount concern for the nation.

Ambassador Latour reaffirmed Antigua and Barbuda's commitment to proactive measures to address these pressing global challenges and underscored the importance of international cooperation and collaboration in achieving meaningful progress.

“In the fight against drug trafficking and crime, Antigua and Barbuda has implemented robust strategies to enhance law enforcement capabilities, strengthen border security, and promote community-based initiatives,” the permanent mission of Antigua and Barbuda to the UN in Geneva, said.“It is crucial to note that Antigua and Barbuda's geographic location, characterized by its island geography and exposed coastlines, renders the country vulnerable to drug trafficking, as it lies between the drug production and the marketplace.”

Ambassador Latour and director-general Waly discussed potential avenues for partnership and collaboration between Antigua and Barbuda and UNOV/UNODC to bolster these efforts and advance sustainable solutions.

“Their shared commitment to addressing the root causes of crime and drug trafficking underscores the importance of collective action in promoting peace, security, and prosperity worldwide. Furthermore, ambassador Latour's presence in Vienna presents an invaluable opportunity to strengthen ties with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). As a leading global organization in nuclear cooperation, safety, and security, the IAEA plays a crucial role in promoting peaceful uses of nuclear technology. Ambassador Latour's engagement with the IAEA will facilitate collaboration on key issues related to energy, technology transfer, and nuclear safety, further enhancing Antigua and Barbuda's capacity for sustainable development.”

The Antigua mission added:

“During their dialogue, ambassador Latour and director-general Waly also explored the forthcoming 4th Conference of Small Island Developing States (SIDS) and recent initiatives launched by UNOV. Recognizing the critical role of SIDS in the global arena, they underscored the importance of amplifying the voices and concerns of these nations and reaffirmed their commitment to advancing sustainable development goals and promoting inclusive growth.

“Today's event reaffirms Antigua and Barbuda's steadfast commitment to multilateralism and diplomacy in addressing complex global issues. As ambassador Latour assumes his new role representing Antigua and Barbuda at UNOV/UNODC, the nation reaffirms its dedication to working collaboratively with the international community to build a safer, more secure, and sustainable world for all.”

The post Antigua – Barbuda ambassador Latour presents credentials to director-general of UNOV – UNODC appeared first on Caribbean News Global .