Neeraj Chopra Energizes Eveready, Endorses Ultima Alkaline Batteries for Enhanced Power and Reliability

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 20th March 2024: Eveready Industries India Ltd. (EIIL), India’s No1 battery brand synonymous with power, performance, and reliability, proudly announces its collaboration with Neeraj Chopra, the reigning Olympic gold medallist and World no. 1 in men's javelin star, as its new brand ambassador. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Eveready as it seeks to strengthen its commitment towards excellence and innovation via the launch of the new Ultima Alkaline battery series. The brand aims to enhance its connection with the youth by offering long-lasting value-for-money solutions for high-drain devices of new-age India.



Eveready, the iconic leader in the battery category, and Neeraj Chopra, the reigning Asian Olympics champion, both share the prestigious title of being number one in their respective fields. Neeraj Chopra’s remarkable journey to success has inspired millions worldwide, perfectly embodying the essence of the new and improved alkaline range of Ultima batteries with 400% more power for longer running toys and gadgets. Neeraj and Ultima, both epitomize values of performance, power, endurance and reliability; setting new benchmarks for excellence in the industry.



Over the years, Eveready, has established itself as a household name in India, particularly renowned for its dry cell batteries and flashlights. With iconic campaigns like "Give Me Red," featuring legendary figures such as Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar, Eveready has become ingrained in the cultural fabric of the nation, defining generations with its innovative products and memorable marketing initiatives. Therefore, Neeraj emerges as the perfect fit, with his resolute determination and unparalleled dedication to his craft align seamlessly with Eveready's longstanding reputation as a trusted leader in the industry.



Speaking on the accession, Mr. Anirban Banerjee, Senior Vice President and SBU Head, Batteries & Flashlights at Eveready Industries India Ltd. said “Our collaboration with the youth icon, Neeraj Chopra symbolizes a shared pursuit of continuous improvement/innovation, more power, and dedication towards excellence, bridging the worlds of sports and spirit of the youth. Innovatively designed with Turbolock Technology, our Ultima Alkaline battery series, embodies our dedication to solving emerging consumer needs with smarter appeal and 400% long-lasting performance. Neeraj Chopra's extraordinary journey mirrors our brand's evolution and expansion to enhance the quality of life by offering cutting-edge, portable energy and lighting solutions to people. Together, we aim to empower the present and energize the future, shaping a better tomorrow for generations to come.”

India's pride, an Olympic gold medalist, and a global icon in the field of athletics, Neeraj Chopra said, "I am delighted to associate with Eveready, a brand that has been an integral part of Indian households for decades and is renowned for its innovation, reliability, and commitment to quality. As an athlete, I understand the importance of reliable and long-lasting power, and I believe Eveready’s Ultima Alkaline battery series exemplify this quality. I look forward to representing a brand that shares my values of performance, durability, and trustworthiness."

Eveready with its continued aspiration aims to steer high-growth businesses in India that are sustainable, scalable, and profitable, and deliver lasting value for all the stakeholders through excellence, and customer-centricity.







