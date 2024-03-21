ZOWIE Introduces All-New Gaming Monitor XL2546X with Fast-TN and New DyAc™ 2 Technology

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 20th March: ZOWIE is pleased to announce the XL2546X gaming monitor featuring Fast-TN panel and exclusive DyAc™ 2 technology with new dual backlight design for clear motion and precise FPS gaming. The all-new design for the 240Hz XL2546X also provides a higher level of comfortable ergonomic adjustability, and the updated XL Setting to Share enables convenient automatic in-game color mode selection.

Continuing the mission to develop professional esports equipment and enhance the gaming experience for FPS players to perform at their best, ZOWIE pays close attention to gamer feedback. Since the introduction of XL Series monitors in 2010, ZOWIE has continuously upgraded their technology for clearer visuals, improved software control for convenient setting optimization, and enhanced the user experience. The brand has also been the monitor of choice for global esports tournaments such as VCT Ascension 2023 and BLAST.tv Paris Major 2023. ZOWIE’s goal is to deliver features and designs that directly benefits players in competitive gaming, avoiding unnecessarily flashy designs that do not contribute to competitiveness.

Responsiveness is one of the most important characteristics for esports displays. The all-new XL2546X monitors use Fast-TN panel technology, which is well-known for faster response times than IPS panels, to provide clearer and sharper outlines of moving objects. The new XL2546X effectively reduces overshoot which is caused by aggressive liquid crystal overdrive under certain circumstances on conventional panels.

XL2546X also come with new DyAc™ 2 technology, ZOWIE’s dynamic accuracy mechanism for best-in-class motion clarity and superior overall visual experiences. DyAc™ 2 is a significant upgrade to DyAc™/ DyAc+™, now utilizing dual backlights with greater precision control to achieve a higher level of motion blur reduction and ghosting minimization together with softened light output to facilitate eye adaptation.

The XL2546X feature all-new height-adjustable designs with industrial-grade ball bearings, allowing gamers to set the ideal position on the fly, gliding without stuttering or over-adjusting. This helps players complete their setup in the esports arena in the shortest time possible, empowering them to quickly enter a focused state for the competition.

The XL2546X features Auto Game Mode by XL Setting to Share™ software, enabling automatic color mode switching based on screen content to eliminate menu adjustments for optimal gaming experiences.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India and South Asia said, "At BenQ, we are dedicated to developing professional grade gaming monitors that empower Esports athletes to reach new heights in their gameplay. The XL2546X combines cutting-edge technology with ergonomic design elements to offer esports enthusiasts an unparalleled gaming experience. We believe the new XL-X series from Zowie will revolutionize the way athletes compete in the esports arena.

Key Features Include:

• 240Hz Refresh Rate; Fast TN Panel

• New DyAc™ 2 Technology

• Auto Game Mode by XL Setting to Share™

• New height adjustment powered by industrial-grade bearing design

• Black eQualizer; Color Vibrance; S Switch; Shielding Hood



Price and Availability

The launch price of XL2546X is ₹42990. The product is available at Amazon and leading gaming stores.

