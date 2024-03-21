Axis Bank announces the winners of SPLASH, a pan-India competition for Art, Craft and Literature

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, March 20, 2024: Axis Bank, one of the largest private sector banks in India, announced six national winners of SPLASH, an annual Pan-India competition on Art, Craft, and Literature for children in the age group of 7-14 years. All six finalists will be felicitated with scholarships of Rs. 1 lakh each, exciting hampers, and electronic gadgets from partners such as Hamleys, Faber Castle, American Tourister and BoAt and the runners-up will be awarded Rs. 50 thousand each.

Winners under the age group of 7 – 10 years:

• Art: Shivash Soni from GDGPS, New Delhi

• Craft: Yashvi Premkumar from Senthil Public School, Salem, Tamil Nadu

• Literature: Krithika Reddy from City International School Aundh, Pune, Maharashtra

Winners under the age group of 11 – 14 years:

• Art: P. Akshitha from The Presidential School, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh

• Craft: Devayudh Das from Delhi Public School, North 24 Parganas, West Bengal

• Literature: Stuti Jain from D.A.V. Public School, Ludhiana, Punjab

Marking a new milestone, the competition witnessed entries from over 6.8 lakh participants from all over the nation, which has increased by 36% year on year. Through this initiative, the Bank has generated a cumulative reach of over 50 million by conducting the competition phygitally (both physically and digitally), ensuring that every child has an opportunity to showcase their talent.

Speaking on the initiative, Anoop Manohar, Chief Marketing Officer, Axis Bank, said, “We would like to thank all the participants and congratulate the winners for their remarkable contribution in making this competition a huge success. We firmly believe that the young minds hold the power to create, mould and change the world for a better tomorrow and we, at Axis Bank want to be part of this journey, in building a better community for our next generation. Through Splash, we endeavour to encourage the young minds to express their ideas, thoughts, and views through creative medium such as arts, craft and literature and will continue to do so.”

With an aim to instil the thought of kindness and foster a sense of goodwill amongst the new generation, Axis Bank reached out to over 1,900+ schools and activated its 5000+ branches. These participants were adjudged by jury panel comprising Vikrant Shitole, a revered artist from Art Society of India; Disha Katharani, Co-Founder of Imagimake; Savio Mascarenhas, Group Art Director at Amar Chitra Katha; and Rajiv Chilaka, CEO of Green Gold Animation.







