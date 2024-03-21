EuroKids Rolls Out Summer Club 2024: A Summer Adventure Where Fun Meets Learning

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR)

Bengaluru, March 21, 2024: EuroKids Preschool, the country’s foremost preschool expert, is thrilled to announce the launch of EuroKids Summer Club 2024, a summer extravaganza for children across the country. Carefully curated to captivate the imagination and ignite a passion for learning, the summer club promises an unforgettable experience for children between 2 and 6 years old. Spanning from April to July across different states with varying timelines, the EuroKids Summer Club is set to redefine summer fun for young adventurers, offering a perfect blend of fun-filled activities and enriching learning experiences.



EuroKids Summer Club is designed to ensure that every child enjoys a summer brimming with adventures and growth. With a focus on holistic development, exciting activities, and qualified instructors, the summer club promises to create lasting memories for every child.



For children aged 2-4 years, the "Smart Me" module offers a 21-day journey filled with adventure, creativity, and endless possibilities. It takes 21 days to build a habit, and this 21-day module sets the stage for developing the appropriate life skill habits necessary for success. Through uniquely designed sessions such as Imaginer, Communicator, Inventor, Creator, and many more, children will embark on experiential and exploratory learning, nurturing them physically, intellectually, emotionally, and creatively.



For children aged 4-6 years, EuroKids offers two distinct modules, "Everyday Things" and "Rainbow of Life." The "Everyday Things" module fosters independent and responsible learners through relatable and practical learning experiences. From hands-on experiments to informative audio-visuals children will discover the extraordinary in ordinary objects, creating a deeper connection with the world around them.



In the "Rainbow of Life" module each day unlocks a new colour and its corresponding emotion, sparking creativity and understanding. Through interactive art, drama, and game activities, children will explore and express a range of emotions, fostering self-expression, imagination, communication, and creative thinking.



KVS Seshasai, CEO, Pre-K Division, Lighthouse Learning (EuroKids), expressed excitement about the launch, stating, "At EuroKids, we are committed to providing enriching experiences that nurture the holistic development of children and help them develop essential skills for life. Every child deserves an enriching summer experience fostering curiosity, creativity, and confidence. With EuroKids Summer Club 2024, we aim to create a fun and educational environment through engaging activities, hands-on learning, and growth opportunities where children can make lasting memories.”



With a focus on holistic development, EuroKids ensures that children receive a well-rounded education that prepares them for 21st-century skills while instilling a love for learning. With over 21 years of excellence, EuroKids has nurtured over 7,00,000 children across 1400+ preschools in 350+ cities, earning recognition as India's Most Trusted Preschool Brand.





