Statement by H.E. Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar Al Muhairi SLC Secretary General On Mother’s Day 2024

20 March 2024:

“Mother’s Day is a significant occasion dedicated to expressing profound gratitude and recognition for the extraordinary sacrifices and contributions made by mothers across various facets of life. Mothers play a pivotal role in nurturing and raising generations, imparting essential values and principles within their families, which, in turn, forms the bedrock of strong communities.



In the UAE, motherhood is highly valued and celebrated, with the nation prioritising the creation of a supportive environment for mothers and empowering them in various ways. On this Mother’s Day, we, at the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC), extend warm greetings and heartfelt congratulations to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, and ‘Mother of the Nation’. We also extend sincere congratulations and best wishes to all Emirati mothers and mothers worldwide, acknowledging and cherishing their invaluable contributions and selfless sacrifices.”





