Today’s market analysis on behalf of Michael Brown Senior Research Strategist at Pepperstone

20th March 2024

UK inflation continued to cool in February, leaving headline CPI on track to achieve the BoE's 2% goal in the spring, with base effects providing a helping hand in dragging inflation down to 3.4% YoY last month. These effects, coupled with the upcoming fall in energy prices as the price cap is reduced, should see achievement of the MPC's mandate around April, though policymakers will seek more data than just the headline inflation rate before being ready to pivot towards rate cuts. Inflation persistence remains the key focus for MPC members, on which note the services CPI figure cooling to 6.1% YoY will be a very welcome sign, particularly as earnings growth also shows continued signs of cooling, even if the all-important services figure remains north of 6%, as it has done in every month since September 2022. On the whole, however, today's figure will do little to materially alter the BoE outlook, with the next move in Bank Rate still set to be a cut, probably in June, though Thursday's decision should see the MPC issue broadly unchanged guidance from that provided last month, with 2 members still likely to dissent in favour of a 25bp hike, and one for a 25bp cut, given the lack of substantial shifts in the economic backdrop since the last meeting. This helps explain the incredibly limited reaction in the GBP to the inflation figures, with the pound largely treading water ahead of the FOMC decision later today.





