Emirates Stallions Group Secures Additional Dominant Stake in Two Leading UAE Interior Design Firms

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 21 March 2024: Emirates Stallions Group (ADX: ESG), a multifaceted group based in Abu Dhabi leading in Manpower Supply, Staff & Workers Accommodation solutions, actively investing in and operating diverse businesses, developing luxury living spaces, public realms, hospitality and real estate projects and retail services locally and internationally, and a subsidiary of International Holding Company (ADX:IHC), today announced the strategic enhancement of its portfolio with the acquisition of an additional 40% stake in two leading UAE interior design firms, Vision Factory and Decovision. This move marks a significant consolidation of ESG’s foothold in the burgeoning interior design and furniture manufacturing sectors in the UAE.

Vision Factory, a key player in furniture and joinery production, is renowned for its exceptional craftsmanship and innovative design ethos. The acquisition of an additional 40% stake by ESG culminates in the complete ownership of Vision Factory, following an initial 60% stake acquisition in the company in 2022. This full acquisition highlights ESG’s commitment to fostering excellence in the UAE’s design and manufacturing space.

Decovision, a premier provider of interior design and engineering services, is celebrated for its world-class quality, workmanship and functional aesthetics throughout the region. ESG’s latest acquisition increases its stake in Decovision to 85%, having previously acquired a 45% stake in 2022. This strategic investment positions ESG as a leading and player in the region’s interior design market.

Matar Suhail Ali Al Yabhouni Aldhaheri, Chairman of ESG, said: “Our strategic investments in Vision Factory and Decovision underscore our confidence in their ability to revolutionize and enhance the UAE’s interior design sector. Both entities have established themselves as leaders in their fields, presenting us with an opportunity to drive innovation and spearhead a significant evolution in the market.”

These acquisitions are testament to ESG’s continued growth trajectory, now extending its influence worldwide with a diverse portfolio in engineering, construction, development, and real estate development services.

“In light of the global supply chain challenges, strengthening our local interior design market has become a strategic imperative. Our investment in leading domestic companies is pivotal in cultivating a thriving, self-sustaining design ecosystem, fostering innovation and sustainable growth within our own borders,” Aldhaheri added.

Kayed Khorma, CEO of ESG, said: "Our mission with these acquisitions is to bolster our operations in a way that aligns with the dynamic needs of the interior design market. Vision Factory and Decovision have both demonstrated exceptional capabilities in their respective areas. By increasing our stake, we are not only showing our confidence in their expertise and market position, but also actively participating in shaping the future of interior design in the UAE.”

Vision Factory is dedicated to crafting a diverse range of high-quality furniture, decorations, paneling, doors, and upholstery. Decovision has emerged as a leading entity in the interior design sector, adeptly responding to the growing demand for professional interior solutions. The company boasts a prestigious clientele comprising high-profile official enterprises, luxury hotels, major developers and major contractors.





