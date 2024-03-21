PUBG MOBILE AND BENTLEY MOTORS ANNOUNCE EPIC COLLABORATION AS ICONIC LUXURY HITS THE BATTLEGROUNDS

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) DUBAI– MARCH 20, 2024 – PUBG MOBILE, one of the world’s most popular mobile games, is excited to announce its partnership with luxury car manufacturer, Bentley Motors.



From today until May 12, the collaboration will see four iconic Bentley models introduced into PUBG MOBILE: the Bentayga Azure, Flying Spur Mulliner, Continental GT Convertible Mulliner and the Batur.



Founded in 1919, Bentley is renowned for precision engineering, luxury, and performance. From iconic racing victories at the 24 Hours of Le Mans to its modern lineup of luxurious grand tourers, sedans,and SUVs, Bentley continues to push the boundaries of automotive innovation while maintaining its commitment to craftsmanship and elegance. With a global presence and a loyal following of discerning enthusiasts, Bentley remains at the pinnacle of luxury motoring and innovation, delivering unparalleled driving experiences to its esteemed clientele.



PUBG MOBILE players can add a touch of opulence to the battleground, with four Bentley models providing more in-game options and experiences to choose from. The Bentley Bentayga Azure is designed to epitomise comfort and wellbeing, whilst the Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner stands as the quintessential luxury sedan. Elsewhere, the Bentley Continental GTC Mulliner effortlessly balances performance, craftsmanship and style. Lastly, players can experience the Bentley Batur, the most powerful production car ever crafted by Bentley, , with only 18 physical units produced worldwide.



These collaboration models can be used in four in-game vehicle types; UAZ, Dacia, Coupe RB, and Mirado.



Alongside these timeless vehicles, PUBG MOBILE players will be able to accessorise with the Bentley Ornament and Bentley Parachute.



As part of the PUBG MOBILE Vehicle Collection System, the more Bentley models players collect from the partnership, the greater the in-game rewards they'll unlock. Players will have the opportunity to experience select rewards in advance by unlocking with a one-off spend of UC, with UC payback available upon completing certain collections.



Vincent Wang, Head of PUBG MOBILE Publishing at Tencent Games, said: “PUBG MOBILE’s exciting partnership with Bentley unites the thrill of the battlegrounds with the allure of luxury. By introducing iconic Bentley models into PUBG MOBILE, we aim to transport players into an exciting world where style meets strategy, and where every victory is as exhilarating as it is prestigious."



The PUBG MOBILE x Bentley collaboration will be available beginning March 15th until May 12th. Download and play the game for free on the App Store and Google Play Store to try the new content.

About PUBG MOBILE

PUBG MOBILE is based on PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, the phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles, and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone.





