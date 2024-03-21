Increasing Need For Surveillance In North America To Foster Airship Market Growth During The Forecast Period, 20192026

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Airships play a significant role on battlefields in informing and protecting military personnel from incoming enemy threats. Individuals also use airships, but to a relatively small extent. It is used for surveillance and protection are more powerful and designed to meet rigorous requirements in covert operations. With the modernization of warfare, owing to advancements in radio technology, the Airship market has shifted from analog to digital; digital airships are the next-generation for changing the face of surveillance.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global airship market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.



North America is pegged to possess significant potential in the airship market, owing to technological advancements in defense and warfare sectors.

Europe is expected to register significant growth in the airship market, followed by the U.S., with increasing terror attacks and political instability. According to the European Commission, European security has entered an intense fragile period, owing to the increasingly open area of free movement that could be abused by terrorists to pursue their objectives, resulting in the need for high surveillance and counter-terrorism techniques. ESA recognizes product as 'key enabling equipment'. Additionally, Europe uses products that help track UAVs flown by terrorists, which is expected to contribute to the demand in the region.

Countries in Asia Pacific, such as China and India possess among the largest military bases after the U.S. and Russia, among a few others, and thus, the region is pegged to be a promising market for airship. Additionally, political indifferences between countries in the region pose security threats such as suspicious intruders, terror attacks, and unethical surveillance, which necessitate precision counterattacks. The need to tackle internal political instabilities, such as tracking suspicious group formations and associated activities of public disturbances is also expected to upsurge the demand for product in the region.

The Middle East & Africa region is witnessing considerable growth in the airship market, owing to the presence of players offering consulting services in aviation, logistics, and general management with a specific focus on matters relating to product, hybrids, and aerostats. Latin America is witness sluggish growth in the airship market, owing to the relatively slow-paced growth in the region's infrastructure and defense sectors.

Segment Insights

The global airship market can be segmented by construction method, class, and application.

Based on construction method, the airship market can be segmented into rigid, semi-rigid, and non-rigid. The non-rigid segment is expected to exhibit significant growth, owing to its simplistic form, comprising a streamlined envelope, gondola, and lifting gas. A majority of gas airship used today are non-rigid as they are sturdy and user-friendly. They maintain their shape solely with the help of helium in the envelope and can be extended with an adjustable volume of air within the internal ballots, making them strong and ideal for use.

On the basis of class, the airship market can be segmented into small, medium, and large class. The large class segment is expected to witness significant growth on account of the varied use of large class in commercial activities such as advertising. Large class product have a relatively larger reach in terms of advertising as they are easily visible due to their large size. Additionally, innovation and product development are compelling manufacturers to opt for high-end advertising so as to enhance sales and revenue. Thus, increasing advertising activities are expected to drive the use of large class and, in turn, fuel the growth of the segment in the coming years.

Based on application, the airship market can be segmented into military, homeland security, commercial, and environmental research. Ingenious tactics and modern technologies are crucial in ensuring the protection of personnel in warfare. Military operations of most countries rely significantly on advanced weaponry, making it an essential element of current and future military operational plans. Thus, advancements in military protection equipment that enhance combat effectiveness are bolstering market growth.

Airship Market Segmentation

By Construction Method



Rigid

Semi-Rigid

Nonrigid



By Class



Small

Medium

Large



By Application



Military

Homeland Security

Commercial

Environmental Research



By Region



North America



S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe



Germany

France

K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



Japan

India

China

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America





MEA



Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Kuwait

Rest of MEA









