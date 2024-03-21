High Efficacy Of The Drug To Increase Demand And Escalate The Pemetrexed Market Growth

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Pemetrexed is manufactured by Eli Lilly and Company for treating malignant pleural mesothelioma and non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The company has patented the drug as 'Alimta,' a vitamin regimen patent in the U.S. and Europe, which is valid up to 2022 and 2021 respectively. However, the patent for the compound in the U.S. and Europe has expired in January 2017 and December 2015, respectively.

Segmental Insights

Global pemetrexed market is segmented into application, end user, and region.

By application, the market is segmented into malignant pleural mesothelioma and non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals/clinics, oncology centers, offline pharmacies, online pharmacies, and others. The online pharmacies are expected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to leaning trend towards online shopping and deals & offers by the e-commerce websites.

Regional Insights

By geography, the global pemetrexed market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.



North America to dominate the global pemetrexed market owing to increasing demand for the drug in the region. Europe is expected to be the second largest market due to the significant presence of Eli Lilly, and Company in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for the pemetrexed as a result of the increasing number of patients suffering from lung cancer, high drug efficiency, and growing demand for chemotherapy for lung cancer treatment.

On the ground of poor healthcare infrastructure and sluggish technological advancement in the regions, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are anticipated to account for least share of the market.

Key Players

Eli Lilly and Company



