Secretary-General Receives Chechnya’s Grand Mufti

(MENAFN- OIC) Jeddah, 20 March 2024



H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), received His Eminence the Grand Mufti of the Chechen Republic, Salah-Haji Mezhiev, and his delegation in Jeddah on March 19, 2024.



During the meeting, the Mufti informed the Secretary-General about the Federal Republic of Russia's efforts to promote religious tolerance and coexistence for Muslims in Chechnya.



His Eminence conveyed Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov's greetings to the Secretary-General and invited him to visit Chechnya to witness the country's development and progress and the security and peace it enjoys.



The Secretary-General praised the Chechen leadership's efforts to promote contemporary Islam and work towards peaceful coexistence between followers of different religions. He also emphasized the OIC's keenness to support efforts that promote intercultural and interreligious dialogue, which are integral to the principles of Islam. The Secretary-General also acknowledged the Chechen leadership's efforts to ensure security and stability in the region.











MENAFN21032024005338014459ID1108004545