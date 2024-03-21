Celebrated Bharatanatyam Dancer Padmashri Geeta Chandran presents Margam in Kolkata An ensemble of Performances and Workshops

(MENAFN- mediashineinvite)

Kolkata 20th March, 2024: The Bharatanatyam community in Kolkata is abuzz with excitement as UDOK Performing Arts, led by Rajib Saha and Moumita Chatterjee, welcomes world-renowned Delhi-based Bharatanatyam performer, scholar and choreographer, Padmashri Guru Geeta Chandran to showcase her powerful performance – MARGAM on Thursday, March 21st 2024, 6:00pm onwards at Gyan Manch, Kolkata and conduct a two-day Bharatanatyam workshop on Friday and Saturday, March 22nd and 23rd, 2024, 3:00pm onwards at Padatik Dance Centre.

Geeta Chandran’s performance on 21st will showcase her well-known prowess in both nritta /pure dance and abhinaya /expression. The highlight of the performance will be the Varnam which is the most complicated choreography in any Bharatanyam performance. Geeta will dance the Karaharapriya Ragam Varnam in Adi Talam composed by late Guru K.N. Dandayudhapani Pillai; she had been trained by Dandayudhapani Pillai’s younger brother, Guru K.N. Dakshinamurthi Pillai. The varnam will weave crackling jathi theer manams composed by Vidwan Karaikudi Krishnamurthi.



In her performance Geeta will be accompanied by a stellar team of musicians: Vidwan Varun Raja sekharan (Nattuvangam); Vidwan Venkatesh Kuppuswamy (Vocal); Vidwan Manohar Balatchandirane (Mridangam); Vidwan G. Raghavendra Prasath (Violin).



Looking forward to meeting young performers, learners and aspirants in Kolkata Guru Geeta Chandran says, “I have felt immense joy and satisfaction in performing my beloved form of art – Bharatanatyam for over 50 years! Now I want to give back to society what I have gained through all these enriching years. In my workshops I will be teaching the use of the stage, the craft and most importantly, how to capture the heart of your audiences by teaching two special numbers that I am going to use as tools to teach. I am really waiting to come face to face with the young dancers of Kolkata."



Geeta Chandran is a true titan of Indian classical dance. Beyond her captivating performances, she is a highly accomplished dance guru, scholar, choreographer, media personality, and Carnatic vocalist. Through her organization, NATYA VRIKSHA, founded in 1991, she fosters art education, mentoring, and catalysing development of young artists. Her holistic approach integrates classical dance with diverse disciplines, thereby enriching the learning experience.



A champion of tradition, Geeta Chandran transcends linguistic barriers, creating meaningful choreographies that contribute to a wider societal dialogue. As an arts administrator, mentor, and philanthropist, she is deeply committed to arts education and leads initiatives that promote access and inclusivity. Her vibrant performances reflect her vision of an interconnected and transformative cultural experience.



March 22 & 23, 2024 (3:00 PM onwards): Workshops at Padatik Dance Centre. These workshops, designed for both junior and senior learners, will focus on key components of stagecraft and performance pieces. Award-winning disciple Sowmya Laxmi Narayanan will assist Geeta Chandran during the workshops.



Geeta Chandran's dedication to dance is evident in her illustrious career spanning over five decades. She is a recipient of prestigious awards, including the Padmashri (2007), the Central Sangeet Natak Akademi Award (2016), and the Tagore National Fellowship (2017-2018). She has also curated the dance agenda at the prestigious Serendipity Arts Festival for three consecutive years (2022-2024).





