BJP Slams Cong After DMK Promises To Not Let Mekedatu Project's Implementation By K'taka

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, March 21 (IANS) The BJP has slammed the Congress-led Karnataka government after DMK, the latter's alliance partner in the INDIA bloc, in its poll manifesto, has promised that it won't let the implementation of the Mekedatu project by Karnataka.

Karnataka's Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka said on Thursday that the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, an alliance partner of the INDIA bloc, has announced in its manifesto that if the INDIA bloc comes to power at the Centre, it won't allow the Mekedatu project to be implemented by Karnataka at any cost.

"Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, will you now take your MLAs to Chennai and stage a protest there... or, will you compromise the interest of Kannada people for the sake of Rahul Gandhi?" Ashoka said.

"The Congress government launched 'Mekedatu Padayatra' promising that they will bring water to Bengaluru, fooled people of Karnataka and attained power. Now, the government is stabbing the people of Karnataka in the back," Ashoka said.

Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar has announced in the budget session that the Congress government is preparing for the implementation of the Mekedatu project, which aims to provide drinking water to Bengaluru and the surrounding region.