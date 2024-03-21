Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College Earns Global Recognition as the First Saudi Organization on the Case Centre, UK

(MENAFN- Golin Mena) 17 March, 2024: Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship (MBSC), the Kingdom’s world-class business school, is proud to announce that it is officially the first Saudi organization to showcase its case study collection on The Case Centre, UK, (, the largest case repository in the world.



With this landmark partnership with The Case Centre, MBSC is now making a growing number of case studies accessible across borders. The platform offers an opportunity for these cases- based on Saudi Arabia- to reach a global audience, enabling students and professionals from all over the world to gain insights into the distinctive business environment in the Kingdom and the wider Middle East region.



The MBSC Case Center was established as the first and only Case Center in the Kingdom, dedicated to developing and promoting case studies centered around Saudi Arabia and the Middle East. The cases help contextualize learning that is tailored to the region and considers the unique needs of the local markets. With nearly 100 cases in its repository, the Center is focused on highlighting the dynamic entrepreneurial scenario of the Kingdom and the wider region and capturing the leadership, entrepreneurial styles, and current business events of Saudi Arabia, the Gulf Cooperation Council, and the Middle East.



Dr. Zeger Degraeve, Dean of Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship (MBSC), said: “As the first Saudi organization joining The Case Centre, MBSC gains access to a vast community of educators, researchers, and students worldwide, all of whom can benefit from our insightful case studies. These valuable resources empower organizations to facilitate critical thinking and confidently navigate the complexities of the real world, fostering progress and innovation in various sectors. Our partnership with The Case Centre will not only enhance the visibility of MBSC on a global scale but also help raise the profile of business education in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its role in supporting the realization of Saudi Vision 2030.”



Since its inception, MBSC has shown a clear commitment to actively driving and empowering the growth of both the private and public sectors in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This is achieved through the creation and distribution of valuable reports, research papers, and case studies crafted by MBSC’s faculty members and researchers.



Founded in 1973, The Case Centre emerged from a collaborative effort by 22 higher education institutions in Great Britain and Ireland. Their aim was to create a reliable platform for business teachers to exchange case materials.



The Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College (MBSC) of Business & Entrepreneurship case collection on The Case Centre can be accessed here.



