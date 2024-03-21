(MENAFN- Deloitte) Genie: A generative AI tool tailored for Deloitte Middle East Tax & Legal practice

• An innovative generative AI tool tuned to Middle East Tax and Legal publicly available data



Middle East, 20 March 2024 – Deloitte Middle East announced the rollout of Genie, a pioneering Generative AI tool specifically designed for Deloitte’s Middle East Tax and Legal practice. This innovative tool, developed in-house, is poised to elevate the team’s capabilities, and redefine the delivery of strategic tax and legal solutions.



Whether it’s analyzing regulatory changes, identifying potential risks, or optimizing tax planning strategies, Genie serves as a valuable ally for Deloitte tax professionals, augmenting their expertise and enabling them to deliver exceptional service to clients.



Muhammad Bahemia, Tax Leader at Deloitte Middle East, commented, "Genie represents a transformative leap in our processes and enhances our ability to continue delivering market leading services. This synergy of our tax and legal expertise with cutting-edge AI technology sets a whole new standard in our industry. Our clients can expect solutions that truly transformative, as we continue to pioneer the future of tax and legal services."



Genie is meticulously crafted to cater to the unique intricacies of Middle East Tax and Legal data. By harnessing the power of AI, Genie empowers Tax professionals to focus on delivering tailored advice and solutions that precisely meet their clients' needs.



Deloitte’s rollout of its proprietary AI tool marks a pivotal moment for its Tax and legal service offering in the Middle East, signifying a strategic investment in advanced technologies to stay at the forefront of industry innovation.







MENAFN21032024003064001906ID1108004531