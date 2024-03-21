Nikkei reaches record high as yen rebounds, exports of Japan rise

(MENAFN) Japan's Nikkei index closed at a historic high on Thursday, signaling a positive end to the trading session, while the yen strengthened after hitting its lowest level in four months. The resurgence of the yen followed statements from the Federal Reserve, which asserted that recent spikes in inflation would not impede the gradual easing of price pressures in the United States.



Furthermore, official data revealed a notable uptick in Japan's exports for the third consecutive month in February. This growth was bolstered by increased demand from key trading partners such as the United States, China, and the European Union. The positive export figures provide a glimmer of hope for policymakers aiming to stimulate economic growth following a lackluster performance last year.



The divergence in monetary policy direction between the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan is starkly evident. While the Federal Reserve maintains a cautious approach to inflation and monetary tightening, the Bank of Japan recently took a significant step by ending eight years of extraordinary economic stimulus measures. This decision was marked by the Bank of Japan's first interest rate hike since 2007, signaling a shift towards normalizing monetary policy in Japan.



As a result of these developments, Japanese government bond yields experienced an increase, reflecting market expectations of a tightening monetary policy stance. The anticipation of policy adjustments underscores the evolving economic landscape in Japan, where policymakers navigate between the imperative of stimulating growth and addressing inflationary pressures.

