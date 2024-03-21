Moroccan inflation decelerates to 2.2 percent in February fueled by food prices

(MENAFN) According to the High Commission for Planning's latest report released on Thursday, Morocco's inflation rate for February decelerated to 2.2 percent compared to the same month last year, slightly lower than January's rate of 2.3 percent. The primary contributor to this slowdown in inflation was a decrease in food prices, which declined by 0.4 percent on an annual basis after experiencing consistent growth. Conversely, non-food items saw a modest increase of 0.9 percent during the same period.



The report highlighted that on a monthly basis, inflation in Morocco saw a marginal uptick of 0.2 percent, primarily attributed to the rise in food prices. This indicates the continued influence of food prices as a significant driver of inflationary pressures within the country.



In response to these economic indicators, the Moroccan Central Bank recently implemented a series of interest rate adjustments, raising the rate to its highest level since 2014 at 3 percent. This rate has remained unchanged for four consecutive sessions. During its latest meeting on Tuesday, the central bank, following its quarterly board of directors meeting, projected a further decline in inflation to 2.2 percent for the current year, a substantial drop from the 6.1 percent recorded in the previous year.



The central bank's forecast is accompanied by expectations of a decline in grain production within Morocco, with estimates indicating a decrease to 2.5 million tons compared to 5.5 million tons the previous year. These projections underscore the central bank's assessment of key factors influencing inflation dynamics, including food prices and agricultural output, as it continues to monitor and manage monetary policy in alignment with economic conditions and objectives.

