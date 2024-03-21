Dollar declines amid Fed stance on interest rates, Australian dollar rises on robust jobs data

(MENAFN) Early Thursday trading witnessed a widespread decline in the value of the US dollar, following the Federal Reserve's decision to maintain its current interest rates and uphold its expectations for interest rate cuts throughout the year, despite surprising upward trends in inflation. The central bank's decision not to adopt a more hawkish tone towards monetary tightening, as previously anticipated by some investors, has generated concerns among market participants.



In contrast, the Australian dollar experienced a notable surge after recent data revealed robust growth in employment figures for February, coupled with a significant drop in the unemployment rate, surpassing market expectations. As a result, the Australian dollar strengthened by 0.33 percent to reach USD0.6608 during recent trading sessions, reaching its highest level in a week at USD0.6615 in response to the strong employment data.



Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated during the conclusion of the US Central Bank meeting on Wednesday that despite the recent spikes in inflation rates, the fundamental outlook remains unchanged, with expectations for a gradual easing of price pressures in the United States. Powell emphasized the Fed's commitment to reducing interest rates three times this year, albeit with a slightly moderated pace, as the central bank navigates the challenges posed by inflationary pressures.



As market participants continue to digest the Fed's stance on interest rates and monitor developments in inflation, the dynamics of currency markets, particularly the fluctuations in the value of the US dollar and the strength of the Australian dollar, will likely remain subject to evolving economic indicators and central bank policies.

MENAFN21032024000045015682ID1108004523