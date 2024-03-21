Oil prices rebound amid falling inventories, speculation about interest rate policy extension

(MENAFN) Following a dip in the previous session, oil prices surged during early Thursday trading, buoyed by reports of decreased crude and gasoline inventories in the United States. This uptick in prices was further supported by indications suggesting that the Federal Reserve may opt to maintain higher interest rates for an extended period, consequently influencing expectations regarding oil demand as a key energy source for the foreseeable future.



In the global oil market, Brent crude futures for May settlement saw a notable increase of 0.6 percent, or 52 cents, reaching USD86.47 a barrel by 0155 GMT, after experiencing a 1.6 percent decline on Wednesday. Similarly, US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for May delivery rose by 0.5 percent, or 45 cents, to USD81.72 a barrel, following a 1.6 percent drop in the preceding session. Notably, the April contract expired on Wednesday at USD81.68, marking a 2.1 percent decrease.



A pivotal factor contributing to the rebound in oil prices was the report released by the US Energy Information Administration on Wednesday, revealing a decrease in crude inventories within the world's largest oil consumer. For the second consecutive week, crude inventories unexpectedly declined by two million barrels to a total of 445 million barrels for the week ending March 15, defying analysts' projections outlined in a Reuters poll, which anticipated an increase of 13 thousand barrels.



The combination of reduced inventory levels and speculation surrounding the Federal Reserve's stance on interest rates has injected renewed optimism into the oil market. As stakeholders monitor these developments closely, the evolving dynamics of supply and demand, alongside monetary policy decisions, will continue to shape the trajectory of oil prices in the coming days.

