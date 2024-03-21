Gold prices rise to record highs after the Federal Reserve expects to reduce interest rates

(MENAFN) During early trading on Thursday, gold prices reached unprecedented levels, driven by a decline in the dollar and bond yields after the Federal Reserve reaffirmed its outlook for three interest rate cuts this year. This decision by the US central bank led to a surge in gold prices as low interest rates diminished the opportunity cost of holding the precious metal, while also exerting downward pressure on the dollar, thereby making gold more affordable for buyers in other currencies.



Although the Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged during its recent meeting, policymakers signaled their intent to reduce them by three-quarters of a percentage point by the end of 2024. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell emphasized that despite recent high inflation rate readings, the fundamental outlook for a gradual easing of price pressures in the United States remains unchanged.



Amidst these developments, spot gold saw a notable increase of 0.8 percent to USD2,203.84 per ounce, reaching an all-time high of USD2,222.39 earlier in the session, while US gold futures surged by 2.1 percent to USD2,206.30. Concurrently, the dollar experienced a decline to its lowest level in a week against its counterparts.



Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trading, attributed the rise in gold prices to Powell's retention of the possibility of three interest rate cuts this year, which subsequently led to a drop in bond yields and the US dollar, paving the way for an upward trajectory in the price of gold.



In addition to gold, other precious metals also experienced gains in spot transactions. Silver rose by 0.4 percent to USD25.70 per ounce, platinum increased by 0.8 percent to USD914.25, and palladium jumped by 1.2 percent to USD1,034, reflecting the broader positive sentiment across the precious metals market.

