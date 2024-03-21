BJP Appoints Vinay Sahasrabuddhe As Raj Election In-Charge

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, March 21 (IANS) The BJP on Thursday announced state election in-charge for Rajasthan ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
Vinay Sahasrabuddhe has been appointed as the state election in-charge of the state, whereas Vijaya Rahatkar and Pravesh Verma have been made co-in-charges.
Rajasthan BJP's former president Satish Poonia has been appointed as election in-charge of Haryana.
Arun Singh has been named as Andhra Pradesh election in-charge for the party.
"The appointments will be implemented with immediate effect," said Arun Singh, national general secretary in his orders.
MENAFN21032024000231011071ID1108004499
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.