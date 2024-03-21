Experience The True Essence Of Ramadan At The Spicery's Iftar Celebration

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 21 Mar 2024, 10:36 AM

The month of Ramadan holds immense significance for Muslims around the world. It is a time of spiritual reflection, self-discipline, and heightened devotion. But amidst the fasting from dawn till dusk, one of the most cherished moments of the day is iftar. Looking for the perfect place to break your fast and truly experience the essence of Ramadan? Look no further than The Spicery! Here, amidst the ambiance of warmth and hospitality, you'll find a culinary journey that embodies the spirit of this holy month.

Featuring a tantalising spread of Arabic mixed grills, lamb ouzi, shawarma, cold and hot mezzeh, and delectable Arabic sweets, The Spicery invites you to indulge in the flavours and aromas that define Ramadan. From perfectly grilled meats served with aromatic rice and flavorful sauces to the authenticity of lamb ouzi infused with Middle Eastern spices, every dish is a testament to the culinary artistry of the region. And for those craving the iconic flavors of the streets, the iconic shawarma promises a taste sensation like no other.

And it doesn't end here...

Delve into the depths of flavour with the Cold & Hot Mezzeh Platter, a diverse selection of dips, spreads, and bites that showcase the breadth and depth of Arabic cuisine . And no meal is complete without something sweet to satisfy the soul. The Spicery's carefully crafted Arabic sweets offer a symphony of flavors and textures, tantalising taste buds with every bite.

Where: The Spicery, Wyndham Dubai Deira Corniche Road, Deira, Dubai

When: From sunset until 9:00 PM

Price: Dh169 per person

So, gather your loved ones, come together at The Spicery and savour the magic of this sacred month.

For reservations , direct booking clicking here , email: ... or call +971 55 473 5384 .

