J&K: CRPF Trooper Dies During Routine Exercise

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, March 21 (IANS) A CRPF trooper fell unconscious on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district and was later declared dead.

Police said that a CRPF constable named Sreejith J. of the 162 Battalion fell unconscious during a routine exercise in the district police lines in Kupwara.

"He was immediately shifted to a hospital in the town where doctors said he was dead on arrival," sources said.