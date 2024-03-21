Advanced Watertek Celebrates Its 40Th Anniversary Continuing Its Commitment To Holistic Water Treatment Solutions - AETO...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

Advanced Watertek celebrates its 40th anniversary of providing bespoke membrane-based water and wastewater treatment systems. The company has successfully manufactured, commissioned, and installed thousands of systems in over 50 countries. Since establishment, it has maintained the industry's highest quality standards.

Founded in Perth, Australia in 1984, Advanced Watertek established its UAE production facility in 1985 to cater to the rapid growth and meet increasing demand for pure water in the region.

Advance Watertek designs and manufactures high-quality, custom-engineered membrane-based water and wastewater treatment solutions. Systems are running in hundreds of energy platforms and ships offshore or onshore in humanitarian centers, agricultural, residential and urban spaces and in wide variety of industries including Energy, Marine, Hospitality, Hospitals, Airports, Food & Beverage, Mining, Pharmaceutical and others.

“We are immensely proud of reaching this milestone and appreciative of the ongoing support of our clients, suppliers and employees, who have played a crucial role in our 40-year journey. We look forward to continuously fulfilling our client's needs and addressing complex water-related challenges,” says Vikki Tandel, Advanced Watertek's Production & Service Manager.

Advanced Watertek has held firm to its commitment of “doing it right first time and all the time”.

The mission is to provide customers with solid after-market support through entire life cycle. With customer- centric philosophy, the company offers reliable source for quality spare parts and consumables, ensuring quick and responsive service support. Services include field commissioning, repair & maintenance/ reconditioning of non-performing systems and Annual Maintenance Contracts (AMC)/ Operations & Maintenance (O&M).

The vision transcends building systems to offering end-to-end solutions without compromising on quality and client satisfaction.

Advanced Watertek is a leading water and wastewater treatment company, headquartered in Dubai, UAE, with International Quality and Safety Standards complying to ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001 certifications. Visit

Building on the company's success and reputation in the region, Advanced Watertek was acquired by Gradiant USA in 2023.

Gradiant is a global solutions provider for advanced water and wastewater treatment. With a full suite of differentiated and proprietary end-to-end solutions, powered by the top minds in water, the company serves its clients' mission-critical operations in the world's essential industries. The Boston-headquartered company was founded at MIT and has over 1,000 employees worldwide. Learn more at gradiant .

