Israel's Eilat port challenges job losses amid financial crisis due to Red Sea tensions

(MENAFN) Officials revealed on Wednesday that the Eilat Port in Israel is grappling with a severe financial crisis, putting nearly half of its workforce at risk of losing their jobs. The port, situated at the northern tip of the Red Sea, has been significantly impacted by disruptions to shipping routes, particularly in light of altered paths taken by shipping companies to avoid Houthi attacks in Yemen.



As a consequence of the financial turmoil, the port administration has announced plans to lay off approximately half of its 120 employees. In response to this announcement, dockworkers organized a protest to voice their concerns and oppose the impending job cuts.



Primarily handling imports of cars and exports of potash from the Dead Sea, the Eilat Port is relatively smaller in size compared to major ports like Haifa and Ashdod, which handle the majority of Israel's maritime trade. However, the strategic location of the Eilat Port adjacent to Jordan's sole coastal port in Aqaba offers Israel a vital gateway to the east, bypassing the need to traverse the Suez Canal.



Gideon Golber, CEO of the Eilat Port, emphasized that the decision to downsize the workforce represents a last resort following months of financial losses and reduced operational activity. The port's plight underscores the broader challenges faced by maritime infrastructure amid geopolitical tensions and disruptions to global trade routes.



The looming job losses at the Eilat Port underscore the human toll of the financial crisis, affecting livelihoods and livelihoods of workers who depend on the port for employment. As stakeholders seek to navigate the uncertain waters ahead, efforts are underway to explore solutions that mitigate the economic impact and ensure the port's long-term sustainability amidst challenging circumstances.

