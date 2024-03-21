Fuel Prices Increase On Friday At 6Am

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Increased fuel prices will come into effect starting Friday March 22nd.

95 octane gasoline

will increase five cents, raising its price per liter to $1.10 ($4.18 per gallon) while

91 octane gasoline

will increase four cents per liter, reaching a price of $1.00 ($3.82 per gallon).

As for

low-sulfur diesel, it has been reported that its price will increase by one cent per liter, to remain at $0.94 ($3.55 per gallon).

These new prices will be in effect from 6:00 am on Friday, March 22nd until 5:59 am on Friday April 5th.

