‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ Teaser Offers A Peek Into Lives Of Two Couples Navigating Tricky Romance

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) The teaser for the upcoming film 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' was unveiled on Thursday.

The film, which is a rom-com, stars Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

The teaser begins with Pratik and Vidya, presumably a married couple sitting on a couch. As they gorge on their food indulgence. Pratik's character asks Vidya's character if she would like to share his ice-cream to which she says that she's a vegan. However, Pratik's character lands the perfect punch when he says,“But your face wash has milk.”

The teaser then goes on to show how both their characters are in love with someone else. While Pratik is seen with Ileana's character, Vidya soaks in the colours of Cuba with Sendhil Ramamurthy.

The teaser presents a rollercoaster of emotions, witty dialogues, and a tangled web of relationships. The few clips in the teaser also show Pratik and Vidya's characters sharing a bed.

The film has been directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta.

Presented by Applause Entertainment, an Ellipsis Entertainment production, the film is all set to arrive in cinemas on April 19.