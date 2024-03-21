Liechtensteinische Landesbank / LLB / Key word(s): Personnel

Andreas Gerber to join LLB Group Executive Management

21.03.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Vaduz, 21. März 2024 - The Board of Directors of Liechtensteinische Landesbank (LLB) has appointed Andreas Gerber as a new member of the Group Executive Management and Head of the Retail & Corporate Banking division, subject to approval by the competent supervisory authority. Andreas Gerber will take up his position on 1 August 2024. He will take over from Urs Müller, who will retire at the end of 2024 after almost 30 years with the LLB Group, including more than 13 years as a member of the Group Executive Management. Andreas Gerber has more than 35 years of professional experience and in-depth knowledge of the corporate client business, which he has continuously developed in various areas and functions at Credit Suisse. Until July 2023, he was Head of Corporate Clients and a member of the Board of Management of Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG. Andreas Gerber holds an Advanced Federal Diploma of Higher Education in Business Administration and completed the Executive Programme at the Swiss Finance Institute (SFI) in Zurich and the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College in Hanover, USA. Andreas Gerber will join LLB on 1 August 2024. As Head of the Retail & Corporate Banking division, he is responsible for the corporate and direct client business, Private Banking Liechtenstein, Switzerland and Germany as well as Group Investment Advisory and Group Business and Sales Management across the Group. The appointment of Andreas Gerber is subject to the approval of the Liechtenstein Financial Market Authority (FMA). He will take over the operational management after a transition phase of two to three months, ensuring continuity in the management of the Retail & Corporate Banking division. Urs Müller joined LLB in 1995 as a legal consultant. After holding various positions, he was appointed to Group Executive Management in 2011. He has headed the Retail & Corporate Banking division since 2016, and is also Chairman of the Board of Directors of LLB (Schweiz) AG. Georg Wohlwend, Chairman of the Group Board of Directors, pays tribute to Urs Müller's achievements:“The Group Board of Directors would like to thank Urs Müller most sincerely for his great commitment to the LLB Group. With his exemplary commitment, he has played a decisive role in the transformation and very successful development of the LLB Group over the past ten years. We wish him all the best for this new chapter in his life.” Gabriel Brenna, Group CEO, expresses his personal appreciation:“Since my arrival at the LLB Group in 2012, I have been very appreciative of Urs Müller's constructive, reliable and goal-oriented approach. With his profound expertise, his loyalty to the LLB Group and his exemplary commitment to LLB values, he has made a significant contribution to the success of the LLB Group. His achievements include the successful expansion of the corporate client business in Liechtenstein and Switzerland as well as the growth initiatives in Switzerland and Germany. On behalf of my colleagues in Group Executive Management, I would like to thank Urs for everything he has done for the LLB Group and for the wonderful time we spent together.” Georg Wohlwend, Chairman of the Group Board of Directors, is very pleased with the appointment of Andreas Gerber as the successor to Urs Müller:“In Andreas Gerber, we have been able to recruit a proven banking expert and experienced manager for the LLB Group. With more than 30 years of expertise in the corporate client business and many years of management experience, he will help us to drive our ACT-26 strategy forward with consistency and energy.” On his new task, Andreas Gerber has this to say:“I would like to thank the Group Board of Directors for the trust they have placed in me. I am very much looking forward to continuing to drive forward the development of the LLB Group as a member of the Group Executive Management and working with all employees. Through my many years of experience, I understand the specific needs and challenges of our clients and am committed to partnering with them to achieve their goals.” Short CV of Andreas Gerber Andreas Gerber was born in 1968, and joined Swiss Volksbank in 1989. In his more than 30 years at Credit Suisse, he held various positions in the private and corporate client business. He was responsible for looking after exchange-listed major clients, managed the corporate client business in the Mittelland region and, from 2010, the corporate client business in the Zurich/Schaffhausen region. He was promoted to Managing Director in 2009. From April 2015 to the end of 2020, he headed up the SME business throughout Switzerland. On 8 December 2020, he was appointed Head of Corporate Clients at Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG. From September 2017 to the end of 2023, Andreas Gerber was also President of the Swiss Venture Club (SVC), the largest network of small and medium-sized enterprises in Switzerland. Andreas Gerber holds an Advanced Federal Diploma of Higher Education in Business Administration and completed the Executive Programme at the Swiss Finance Institute (SFI) in Zurich and the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College in Hanover, USA. Andreas Gerber is a Swiss citizen, and lives in the canton of Zurich. A photo of Andreas Gerber can be downloaded from the LLB website: llb Important dates

Friday, 19 April 2024 – 32nd General Meeting of Shareholders

Tuesday, 23 April 2024 – Ex-dividend date

Friday, 19 April 2024 – 32nd General Meeting of Shareholders

Tuesday, 23 April 2024 – Ex-dividend date

Thursday, 25 April 2024 – Dividend payment Monday, 26 August 2024 – Publication of the semi-annual results for 2024 Brief portrait Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG (LLB) is the longest-established financial institute in the Principality of Liechtenstein. The majority shareholder is the Principality of Liechtenstein. The shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (symbol: LLBN). The LLB Group offers its clients comprehensive wealth management services: as a full-service bank as well as in private banking, asset management and fund services. With 1,213 employees (in full-time positions), the Group is represented in Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Austria and the United Arab Emirates. As at 31 December 2023, the business volume of the LLB Group was CHF 102.2 billion.

